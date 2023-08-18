ICAI CA Foundation 2023 December session dates revised, check official notice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CA Foundation exam dates 2023 announced

CA Foundation Exam Date 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the exam dates for Chartered Accountant Foundation December 2023 session. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam can check the revised dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. As per the official release, the CA Foundation exam will now be held on 31st December, 2nd, 4th and 6th January 2023 instead of 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th December 2023.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances the CA Foundation Examinations will now be held on 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023," reads an official statement. The institute has further stated that there is no change with respect of Intermediate, Final and PQC examinations, which are set to be conducted from November 1 to November 17, 2023.

The CA Intermediate group 1 examination will be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023, while the group 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The Group 1 examination for CA Final 2023 will be held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023, while Group 2 will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.