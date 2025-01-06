How to make UP police verification certificate online? | step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to make UP Police Verification Certificate online?

UP Police Verification Certificate Online: Obtaining Police Verification Certificate is a crucial step for various purposes including employment, education, passport, and housing. If you are willing to make a character certificate and do not want to waste your time by going here and there, here, we have provided easy steps to obtain a UP police verification certificate online for individuals residing in Noida-Uttar Pradesh. Have a look.

How to make up police verification certificate?

Visit the official website of UP Police, uppolice.gov.in

Click on the 'citizens services' section

Now, tap on 'Character Verification'

It will redirect you to a new page

Login using your ID and password

Now, apply for new character verification certificate

Pay an applicable fee of Rs. 50 through debit/credit or net banking

On successful registration, you will receive the character certificate online within 15 to 40 days.

How to download the police verification certificate (UP character certificate)

Now, you need to first visit the UP Police CCTNS- Citizen portal, cctnsup.gov.in/citizen/login.aspx

Enter your mobile number, and password

Now, tap on 'search status'

Select 'application type- service request'

Now, enter your application number received on your mobile phone

Now, select the application year and submit

Download UP Police Verification Certificate and take a printout for future reference

In case the online application process takes time, you can alternatively visit the nearest police station. You will need to show the approval message from your district's SSP office. Once approved, the UP Police verification certificate will be emailed to your registered email ID.