How edtech is reshaping India's education landscape

The Indian Ed-tech (Educational technology) sector has grown rapidly in the past few years. The Covid-induced global pandemic enhanced internet penetration as well as the supportive government policies that worked as major accelerators.



As per a market report, the sector was valued at US$ 1.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.65 per cent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 10.22 billion. The edtech market in India is expected to grow significantly and reach $10.4 billion by 2025.

Developing digital learning infrastructure in rural areas

The pandemic has impacted the learning experience of children across the world and made the educational gaps between the digitally aware, urban, rural, and underprivileged populations even wider.

Pankaj Agarwal, Founder and CEO of TagHive said, "One of the major challenges of implementing ed-tech solutions and digitizing education in India’s tier 2 and rural areas is the lack of skilled, tech savvy educators as it becomes difficult for just one or two teachers bearing the burden of educating 100+ students.

"Keeping this in mind, Class Saathi is designed to facilitate continuous assessments, performance tracking, data analysis and insights. Its resourcefulness and agility allow for customisation to meet the varied needs of both English and regional language assessments and thus become an enabler of choice for educational institutes seeking to enhance their assessments and performance monitoring capacities," he added.

Class Saathi is the world's first and only Bluetooth-based clicker device, which is used by each student in a classroom to respond to the teacher's questions. Our innovation ensures that they can be connected to pretty much any device (smartphones, panels, smartboards, projectors) to enable learning. Students can answer MCQ-based questions by responding on the clicker device. So far, Class Saathi offers over 30,000 questions on Maths, Science, Social Studies and English for students of Class 6 to Class 10. More classes are being added. As of March, 2023, over 8 million questions were solved on the Class Saathi app.

Helps learning in places without internet, electricity

The lack of electricity and basic digital infrastructure in rural areas makes it difficult for wider tech adoption in classrooms.

However, Class Saathi doesn't require any electricity connection and the device does not need internet for the teachers to conduct assessments and ask questions. Data is stored locally on the device until an internet connection is established, upon which it is automatically synced for administrators also to see on a dashboard. Teachers, meanwhile, can still see data and insights instantly on their devices regardless of an internet connection.

Pankaj Agarwal noted that in the past one year, TagHive has expanded from 10 schools to over 2000 schools across the country, including government and private schools across Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

India has nearly 14 lakh schools with about 20 crore students, making it one of the most expansive networks of education for children from kindergarten to grade 12. Leveraging tech solutions into the classroom to provide more engaging, inclusive, and personalised learning experiences is the need of the hour.

Supportive government policies and thrust on digitally supported learning methodologies, through programs like the DIKSHA, have also been instrumental in the steady growth of Edtech in India.

