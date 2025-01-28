GATE, IIT-JAM Prayagraj centres shifted to Lucknow amid Mahakumbh Mela

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) officials on Tuesday announced the change in the GATE and IIT-JAM examination centres due to the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. According to the latest announcements, the centres for candidates who were set to appear at Prayagraj have been shifted to Lucknow.

As per the official statement, IIT Roorkee, the GATE conducting body, and IIT Delhi, which conducts IIT-JAM, said several students expressed their difficulty in reaching the exam centre in Prayagraj due to huge gathering in Mahakumbh. Therefore, the centres have been changed for student’s convenience.

It must be noted that GATE and IIT-JAM are both entrance examinations for postgraduation courses. While GATE is an entrance exam for Technology, Engineering, Architecture and Science, IIT-JAM is for MSc. According to the schedule, the IIT-JAM will be conducted on February 2, 2025, for admission to various courses including M.Sc. M.Sc. Tech, MS (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech.Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D. and M.Sc.-Ph.D. dual degree. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test in seven test papers at the undergraduate level. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple select questions and numerical answer-type questions.

According to the latest update, candidates are advised to download their updated admit cards from the following links:

JAM 2025: jam2025.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2025: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Meanwhile, as per the schedule, the GATE will be conducted at various exam centres on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. Candidates appearing in the exam are required to download and preserve the call letter copy for future reference.

The Mahakumbh which started on January 13 will end on February 26. So far 15 crore people have taken a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The number is expected to rise tomorrow on Mauni Amavasya.