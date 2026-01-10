Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. GATE admit card 2026 Live Updates: GATE hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in OUT? Steps to download

  Live GATE admit card 2026 Live Updates: GATE hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in OUT? Steps to download

GATE admit card 2026 Live: The candidates who will appear for GATE 2026 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in, once released. GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15

How to download GATE admit card 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
How to download GATE admit card 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Image Source : gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) hall ticket will be released soon on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The candidates who will appear for GATE 2026 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE admit card 2026. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • Click on GATE 2026 admit card link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
  • Save GATE admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

GATE hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.    

Live updates :GATE hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in OUT? Steps to download

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:04 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    • JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
    • Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 
  • 11:04 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026

    To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out 

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main admit card 2026: Where to download

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main admit card 2026: Official website to download

    JEE Main admit card 2026 download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 release date

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 is likely to be released by January 17, 3 to 4 days before the JEE Main which will commence from January 21. JEE Main January session exam 2026 date has been revised, the engineering entrance will now be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. 

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE admit card 2026: Steps to download GATE hall ticket

    The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE admit card 2026: Steps to download at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

    1. Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in
    2. Click on GATE 2026 admit card link
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    4. GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
    5. Save GATE admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download GATE admit card 2026

    The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE admit card 2026. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE admit card 2026: Official website to check

    GATE hall ticket 2026 download link is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE admit card 2026: Where to download

    GATE hall ticket 2026 download link is gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE admit card 2026. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Jan 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    GATE hall ticket 2026 soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) hall ticket will be released soon. The candidates can check and download GATE admit card on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Gate Admit Card
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\