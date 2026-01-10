The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) hall ticket will be released soon on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The candidates who will appear for GATE 2026 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE admit card 2026. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.
GATE hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.