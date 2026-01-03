GATE admit card 2026: How to download at gate2026.iitg.ac.in GATE admit card 2026: GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15. The candidates can check and download GATE hall ticket 2026 on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) admit card will be released soon, the candidates can check and download GATE hall ticket PDF on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE hall ticket 2026 release date has been postponed, the revised date will be announced soon.

GATE 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15 in two shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. GATE admit card 2026 once released, will be available on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and click on GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. GATE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GATE admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on GATE 2026 admit card link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

GATE hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save GATE admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

GATE hall ticket 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance exam conducted in India for admission to technical postgraduate programmes that assess candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects. It serves as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate programs like M.Tech, M.E. and direct PhD programmes in prestigious such as IITs, NITs, and IISc. Additionall, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) utilize the GATE score for recruitment purposes.

For details on GATE 2026, please visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.