Entrance test for UG admission: What UGC chairman said on existing reservation, admission policy of varsities

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has said the central universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes. He said the CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July.

This means that apart from the eligibility criterion of different universities, Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing on the admission of the students.

"From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes," Kumar said in a press briefing.

"We have decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in Universities which can be given in 13 different languages. We have given a lot of choices to the students," Jagdesh Kumar, UGC Chairman said.

We've also issued a public notice which clearly says that all universities can use Central University Entrance Test scores for admissions. It is the social responsibility of all Universities to take under graduation admissions considering CUET scores," he added.

"We told the Universities that your existing reservation and admission policy will not be changed but your admissions should be on the basis of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)," UGC Chairman said.

