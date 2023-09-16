DUSU polls: 24 candidates to contest for four seats | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections

Following the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, 24 candidates are still in the running for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, according to information released by university officials on Friday. Two of the 97 nomination papers that were submitted to the chief election officer were disqualified during scrutiny. After the withdrawals, 24 candidates are left out of the 95 approved nominations. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was on Friday.

While 27 nomination papers have been submitted for the post of president, only eight candidates remain in the fray. The final list indicates that five of the 24 nominees for vice president would run in the elections. 24 nominations for the position of secretary and 20 for joint secretary were submitted to the chief election officer.

DUSU Polls: List of Participating Unions

RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP),

Congress students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI),

CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI),

Left group All India Students' Association (AISA)

DUSU Election: List of Participating Candidates

Four of the eight candidates for the president's post are women. The list of eight candidates are provided below

Aiyesha Ahmed Khan (AISA),

Tushar Dedha (ABVP),

Hitesh Gulia (NSUI),

Arif Siddiqui (SFI),

Shimpi,

Shraddha Gupta,

Soumya Kumar Satyam,

Himanshu Thakur.

There is only one woman candidate in the running for the post of vice-president and the nomination of one candidate was rejected after scrutiny of documents. The final list of five candidates includes

Abhi Dahiya (NSUI),

Sushant Dhankhar (ABVP),

Ankit (SFI),

Anushka Chaudhary (AISA),

Yash Khatri.

Six candidates, including four women, are in the fray for the post of secretary.

Aprajita (ABVP),

Yakshana Sharma (NSUI),

Aditi Tyagi (SFI),

Aditya Pratap Singh (AISA),

Kavita,

Nishi Himanshu Raj.

Five candidates, including two women, are contesting the elections for the post of joint secretary.

Sachin Baisla (ABVP),

Shubham Kumar (NSUI),

Anjali Kumari (AISA),

Nishtha Singh (SFI),

Amrendra Kumar.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 22, after hiatus of three years. The elections were last held in 2019. The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

