Diwali School Holiday 2024: Tamil Nadu govt announces two-day holiday, half-day off for Choti Diwali today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain closed for two days.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a special gift for students. An order released on October 29 states that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed for Diwali celebrations on October 31 and November 1. Additionally, a half-day holiday has been declared for today, October 30, in recognition of Choti Diwali.

Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar are also closed for Diwali celebrations on October 31 and November 1. Some of the states also have declared holidays for November 2, for the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Diwali Celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Diwali in Tamil Nadu is celebrated with a blend of traditional customs and vibrant festivities. Preparations for this festival begin well in advance, as homes and streets are decorated with colorful rangoli designs and sparkling oil lamps, known as diyas. The entire state comes alive with a mesmerizing display of lights, and it is common to see beautifully lit oil lamps adorning windowsills and doorways.

One unique custom in Tamil Nadu is the 'Kolam,' which involves creating intricate floor designs using rice flour or colored powders. These designs are made in front of homes as a symbol of welcome and prosperity, showcasing a variety of patterns ranging from simple geometric shapes to complex artistic motifs.

The Diwali celebration in Coimbatore is equally grand. The city is adorned with lights and decorations, and families come together to share in the joy of the festival. Temples throughout the city hold special prayers and ceremonies, attracting devotees who seek blessings and spiritual enlightenment.

ALSO READ | Diwali School Holidays 2024: List of States where schools are closed- check here