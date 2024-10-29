Diwali School Holidays 2024: List of States where schools are closed- check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Diwali School Holidays 2024

Diwali School Holidays 2024: Diwali is just around the corner. Everyone is excited about the festival, which will be celebrated on October 31 this year. Schools, colleges, and workplaces will remain closed for different periods in various states. While some educational institutions will resume classes on November 1, many states may extend the holiday to include celebrations such as Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, allowing everyone to fully embrace the festivities. Here's a list of states where schools will remain closed on Diwali.

New Delhi

All educational institutions in the capital will remain closed on October 31. There will be no holiday on November 1. Additionally, There will be an optional holiday on November 2 for Govardhan Puja, and November 3 for Bhai Dooj.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has declared a holiday on October 31 for the festival of Diwali. This will be followed by Govardhan Puja on November 2 and Bhai Dooj on November 3. Consequently, the government has officially recognized holidays on October 31, November 2, and November 3. Although November 1 has not been declared a holiday, most schools have chosen to extend their breaks from Wednesday (October 31) through Sunday (November 3).

Uttarakhand

School holidays in Uttarakhand may vary from school to school. According to the academic calendar, the Uttarakhand schools will observe holidays on October 31 and November 1 this year, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 2.

Bihar

The Bihar government has announced a holiday for the Chhath Puja which will be celebrated on November 5, but the festival goes on for a few days. As the festival is celebrated prominently in Bihar, the majority of schools have declared a holiday for November 6 to 9.

Tamil Nadu

The state government has declared a holiday for two days for Diwali. Government offices, state public sector undertakings, schools and colleges will remain closed on October 31 and November 1.

Karnataka

The Karnataka Government has also granted two days holiday on October 31, and November 1. The holiday for November 1 is granted to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava (Kannada Rajyotsava), the Karnataka Formation Day.

Odisha

School holidays in Odisha will vary from school to school. Various schools have declared holidays from October 31 to November 2. On the other hand, some schools have announced only one day of holiday on October 31 for Diwali.