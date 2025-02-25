Delhi's MCD schools face crisis, shortage of nearly 8,000 teachers The shortage of teachers in MCD schools is causing challenges for both educators and students. Teachers struggle to manage two classes at once, leading to confusion among students due to insufficient attention during lessons. Read more about it here.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools are currently facing a severe shortage of teachers. An audit report obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request reveals that there is a deficit of nearly 8,000 teachers, resulting in overcrowded classrooms and compromised learning experiences.

Student-teacher ratio exceeds

According to a report by the Times of India, MCD schools are short 7,928 teachers, forcing each teacher to manage an average of 43 students, which exceeds the Right to Education (RTE) Act limit of 30 students per class. This RTI was filed by a teacher at an MCD school located in central Delhi.

Students and teachers face challenges

The 2023-24 audit report indicates that there are 2,720 primary schools under MCD, with a total enrollment of over 790,000 students, including those in nursery and aided schools. The report states that ideally, there should be 26,422 teachers in MCD schools; however, only 18,494 teachers are currently available. This shortage has created significant challenges for both educators and students.

Teachers have expressed difficulties in managing two classes simultaneously, and some students have reported confusion due to inadequate attention from teachers during lessons. A class 3 student from an MCD school in South Delhi shared, "We are made to sit with students from other classes, and sometimes even those who study in a different language.", reported TOI.

The report also shows the discrepancies in the transfer and placement of teachers. According to the government policy, no school should be overstaffed while others are understaffed. However, the audit found that 132 teachers were placed in the same schools that did not have an adequate number of vacancies.