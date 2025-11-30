Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: Application process to begin on December 4; check schedule Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: The first list of selected candidates will be out on January 23, followed by the second list on February 9. Parents can raise queries on point allocation between January 24 and February 3.

The Delhi Nursery admission 2026-27 schedule has been released, the application process for nursery admission will commence from December 4. The first list of selected candidates will be out on January 23, followed by the second list on February 9. Parents can raise queries on point allocation between January 24 and February 3. The Delhi Nursery admission process will be completed by March 19.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27: Eligibility criteria

For admission in 2026-27, a child must be at least three years old for nursery KG- four years, Class One- five year. Schools may allow up to one month of age relaxation at the discretion of the school head.

How to apply?

Individuals enrolling their children on entry-level classes can buy the admission application form from the respective schools or their websites. The details regarding the application submission will be shared in due course.

Application Registration Fee

The Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 registration fee will be Rs 25/-, which will be non-refundable.

What documents are required?

Some indicative documents that can be considered as proof of residence of parents/child.

Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

Domicile certificate of child or his/her parents.

Voter-I card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/water bill/passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

What's after application closure?

After the closure of the admission process, Deputy Directors of Education (Distt.) shall compile the school-wise details of vacant seats under General Category in format-2 and forward the same to this branch by March 15 for publicizing the school-wise vacant seats details in the public domain to facilitate the schools to get vacant seats filled.

Lottery process

The department shall conduct a computerized draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category students in the r/o all the parents unaided recognized schools and freeship category students in r/o all the private unaided recognized schools running on government allotted land and regulated by Directorate of Education.

For details on Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27, please visit the official website- edudel.nic.in.