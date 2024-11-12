Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: When will registration process be started? |All complete details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi Nursery Admission 2025

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: The Directorate of Education, Delhi is all set to commence the registration procedure for next year's nursery admissions. The department has announced the schedule for nursery admission for the academic session 2025-26.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: Registrations from November 28

According to the official schedule, the private unaided recognized schools in Delhi will begin the registration procedure for entry-level classes such as Nursery, pre-primary, and class 1 from November 28, 2024. The admissions will be conducted for open seats, excluding the special category (Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group, and Children with special needs).

Individuals will be able to upload the criteria and their points in the module of the department from November 25. The commencement of the admission process and availability of forms will be on November 28. The last date for submitting the application forms in schools is December 20.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025: Official schedule

Particulars Dates Uploading criteria and points for admission November 25 Application Forms and Admission Start Date November 28 Last date for submitting application forms December 20 Uploading details of applicants January 3, 2025 Uploading marks allocated to applicants January 10, 2025 First list of selected children (with waiting list) January 17, 2025 Resolution of parent queries (for first list) January 18 - 27, 2025 Second list of selected children (if any) February 3, 2025 Resolution of parent queries (for second list) February 5 - 11, 2025 Subsequent list of admissions (if any) February 26, 2025 closure of the admission process March 14, 2025

Who is eligible?

According to the guidelines, the minimum age of the children applying for Nursery admission should be three years. For Pre-Primary, the age should be four years and for class 1, the age of the child should be five years as of March 31, 2025. The upper age limit for each class has also been defined. For nursery, the children must be less than 4 years as on March 31st of the year in which admission is sought. For pre-primary, the age of the candidate must be less than 5 years as on March 31st and For Class 1st, the age of the children should be less than 06 years.

Prospectus and charging a processing fee

It should be noted that buying a prospectus of school along with the application form is not mandatory for parents and schools can neither force parents to buy a prospectus nor charge any processing fee. Only Rs 25 non-refundable fee can be charged as an admission registration fee from parents.