Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: How to apply for entry-level classes in Private schools?

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: The Directorate of Education (DOE) has released the admission schedule for Entry-Level Classes (Nursery, Pre-Primary, and Class 1) with open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN category seats) in Private unaided recognised schools for Delhi for the session 2025-26.

According to the schedule, All private unaided recognized schools shall upload their criteria adopted for admission under Open seats at Entry Level Classes for the academic session 2025-26 through their login ID and password on the official website, edudel.nic.in on November 25.

After that, the application process for enrolment in private classes will be started. The registration procedure for admission to Entry-Level Classes (Nursery, Pre-Primary, and Class 1) will be from November 28 onwards. The last date for submitting the application form is December 20.

How to apply?

Individuals enrolling their children on entry-level classes can buy the admission application form from the respective schools or their websites. The details regarding the application submission will be shared in due course.

Application Registration Fee

The Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 registration fee will be Rs 25/-, which will be non-refundable.

What documents are required?

Some indicative documents that can be considered as proof of residence of parents/child.

- Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

-Domicile certificate of child or his/her parents.

-Voter-I card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

-Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/water bill/passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

-Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

What's after application closure?

After the closure of the admission process, Deputy Directors of Education (Distt.) shall compile the school-wise details of vacant seats under General Category in format-2 and forward the same to this branch by March 15 for publicizing the school-wise vacant seats details in the public domain to facilitate the schools to get vacant seats filled.

Lottery system for EWS/DG/CWSN

The department shall conduct a computerized draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category students in the r/o all the parents unaided recognized schools and freeship category students in r/o all the private unaided recognized schools running on government allotted land and regulated by Directorate of Education.