Delhi government schools to introduce English medium sections in every class from academic year 2025-26.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing educational opportunities, the Delhi government on Thursday (July 10) announced that starting from the academic year 2025-26, every class in all government schools will have at least one English medium section.
Catering to demand for English education
The decision comes in response to increasing demand from parents who wish to see their children study in English. Authorities believe that English-medium instruction can help students better prepare for higher education in science, technology, and other advanced fields.
Admission based on interest and aptitude
Admission to the new English medium sections will not be automatic. Students will be enrolled based on their interest and academic aptitude, ensuring that they are well-suited for instruction in English.
Schools to be equipped with English materials for students
To ensure the success of the new sections, schools will be provided with appropriate textbooks and learning materials in English. The curriculum will be aligned to maintain quality and consistency.
Changes to be officially recorded
The addition of English medium sections will be formally reflected in school records and updated on government education portals. This will help maintain transparency and enable better monitoring of the reform's implementation.
Government monitoring to ensure compliance
Government officials will conduct periodic checks to ensure that schools comply with the new policy. Compliance will be monitored to confirm that English medium instruction is being properly introduced and maintained.