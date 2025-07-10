Delhi government schools to introduce English medium sections in every class from academic year 2025-26 Delhi: The move responds to growing parental demand for English-medium education, as many families see it as essential for their children's future. Officials believe that learning in English will better equip students for pursuing higher studies in fields like science, technology etc.

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at enhancing educational opportunities, the Delhi government on Thursday (July 10) announced that starting from the academic year 2025-26, every class in all government schools will have at least one English medium section.

Catering to demand for English education

The decision comes in response to increasing demand from parents who wish to see their children study in English. Authorities believe that English-medium instruction can help students better prepare for higher education in science, technology, and other advanced fields.

Admission based on interest and aptitude

Admission to the new English medium sections will not be automatic. Students will be enrolled based on their interest and academic aptitude, ensuring that they are well-suited for instruction in English.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Delhi government schools to introduce English medium sections in every class.

Schools to be equipped with English materials for students

To ensure the success of the new sections, schools will be provided with appropriate textbooks and learning materials in English. The curriculum will be aligned to maintain quality and consistency.

Changes to be officially recorded

The addition of English medium sections will be formally reflected in school records and updated on government education portals. This will help maintain transparency and enable better monitoring of the reform's implementation.

Government monitoring to ensure compliance

Government officials will conduct periodic checks to ensure that schools comply with the new policy. Compliance will be monitored to confirm that English medium instruction is being properly introduced and maintained.