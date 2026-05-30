CUET-UG faces disruption at some centres after technical glitch; NTA revises exam schedule

New Delhi:

Thousands of students appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) on Saturday faced unexpected delays at some examination centres after a technical issue affected the start of the test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed that the disruption was caused by a technical glitch reported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the technology partner involved in conducting the examination. The issue delayed the commencement of the exam at several centres.

However, the agency said the problem was resolved and steps were immediately taken to ensure that no student was disadvantaged.

NTA revises afternoon session timing

Following the disruption, the NTA revised the schedule for the afternoon session of the examination.

Candidates appearing in the second shift were asked to report from 2:30 pm, while the examination was rescheduled to begin at 4:00 pm instead of the originally planned 3:00 pm. The agency said the revised timing was introduced to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination after the technical issue was addressed.

Full exam duration provided to affected students

To prevent any loss of exam time, the NTA said all candidates affected by the delay would receive the complete duration of the test. Students appearing in the morning session were also allowed to remain inside the examination centres until they had completed the full allotted time for their paper.

The agency emphasised that compensatory time was being provided wherever necessary so that candidates could attempt the examination under fair conditions.

NTA apologises for inconvenience

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by students and parents, the NTA issued a public apology and expressed regret over the disruption. The agency also shared a helpline number and email support for candidates seeking assistance or clarification regarding the examination. +91-11-40759000 and email support cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, NTA shared.

"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the agency said.

A crucial exam for university admissions

The CUET-UG has become one of India's most important entrance examinations for undergraduate admissions since its introduction in 2022.

Conducted by the NTA, the exam serves as a common gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities and several private institutions across the country.