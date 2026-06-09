CUET UG answer key 2026 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- Undergraduate (UG) answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2026 was held between May 11 and 31 and June 6 to 7, 2026.

How to download CUET UG answer key 2026 at cuet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. To download CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and click on CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF link. CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF link

CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on CUET UG answer key 2026

CUET UG answer key objection window will be opened from June 9 to 11, 2026. The last date for payment for CUET UG answer key objection is June 11 (upto 11:50 PM). CUET UG answer key objection window fee is Rs 200 er question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee.

How to raise objections on CUET UG answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on CUET UG answer key 2026. To raise objections on CUET UG answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and click on CUET UG answer key objection window link. Now, enter login credentials - application number, password. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay CUET UG answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET UG answer key objection window link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay CUET UG answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save CUET UG answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

CUET UG result date 2026

After reviewing the objections raised on CUET UG answer key, CUET UG final answer key and result will be released. The candidates can check and download CUET UG scorecard and final answer key PDF on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

For details on CUET UG answer key 2026, please visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.