CUET UG 2026 revised schedule released; admit card out at cuet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 revised schedule has been released for the exams deferred on May 28, 2026. CUET UG revised dates are - May 31, June 6/7, 2026. CUET UG revised schedule is available for download on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has also released the admit card for the CUET UG exam scheduled to be held on May 31, 2026. "The admit card for the remaining candidates whose exam is being scheduled on June 6/ 7 will be released shortly," NTA notification mentioned.

The candidates can download CUET UG 2026 admit card on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in using login credentials - application number, password. To download CUET UG hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and click on CUET UG hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. CUET UG hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CUET UG hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on CUET UG admit card 2026 link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

CUET UG admit card PDF will be available for download

Save CUET UG hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CUET UG admit card 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam center address, other details.

CUET UG 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CUET UG 2026 admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on CUET UG exam 2026, please visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.