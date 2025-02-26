CUET PG dates 2025: NTA set to conduct exam from March 13 to April 1 CUET PG 2025 will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years.

CUET PG exam schedule 2025 is released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the date sheet for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) on Wednesday. According to the notice, examination will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts, with each shift lasting 90 minutes.

NTA conducted the registration process for CUET (PG) – 2025, for the academic year 2025-26, from January 2 to February 8, 2025, followed by a correction window from February 10 to 12, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes. A total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered for the exam, which covers 157 subjects.

CUET PG Exam Dates 2025

As per the notice, CUET PG exam will be held between March 13 to April 1. "The examination will be conducted in CBT mode from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. The examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years," the official notice read.

CUET PG will be held in Hindi and English

CUET PG question paper will be available in both English and Hindi. The 41 language papers will follow their respective language formats, while M.Tech. and Higher Sciences papers will be conducted solely in English. Acharya Papers will be available in Sanskrit, except for the Indian Knowledge System and Baurdha Darshana, which will be offered in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English. Additionally, Hindu Studies will be available in both Hindi and English. Candidates can access their city intimation slip on the official NTA websites.

"The City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/) approximately ten days prior to the examination date. For any queries or assistance regarding CUET (PG) – 2025, candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 6922770," the notice reads. To download the CUET exam city slip, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth.