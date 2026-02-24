CTET answer key 2026 Live Updates: CBSE CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in soon; download link

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 will be released soon. The candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. CBSE CTET was held on February 8, 2026.
The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET answer key 2026.
- Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in
- Click on CTET answer key objection window link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers, supporting document PDF
- Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
