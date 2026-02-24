Advertisement
  3. CTET answer key 2026 Live Updates: CBSE CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in soon; download link
CTET answer key 2026 Live Updates: CBSE CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in soon; download link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CTET answer key 2026 Live: The candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in. Know how to download CTET answer key 2026 and raise objections on it.

CTET answer key 2026 Live: Know how to download CTET answer key PDF at ctet.nic.in.
CTET answer key 2026 Live: Know how to download CTET answer key PDF at ctet.nic.in. Image Source : ctet.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 will be released soon. The candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. CBSE CTET was held on February 8, 2026.   

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET answer key 2026. To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.    

  • Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in  
  • Click on CTET answer key objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections  
  • Upload answers, supporting document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     

Live updates :CTET answer key 2026 Live: CTET answer key download link at ctet.nic.in; login credentials

  • 11:50 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET answer key 2026: Steps to raise objections at ctet.nic.in

    The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on CTET answer key 2026. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official portal- ctet.nic.in and raise objections on it. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers, supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 11:27 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to raise objections on CTET answer key 2026

    • Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in  
    • Click on CTET answer key objection window link 
    • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    • Choose questions you wish to raise objections  
    • Upload answers, supporting document PDF 
    • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
    • Save CTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 11:26 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CTET answer key 2026

    The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET answer key 2026. To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET answer key 2026 direct link

    CTET answer key 2026 direct link is ctet.nic.in. The candidates can check and download CBSE CTET answer key on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. 

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET answer key 2026 at ctet.nic.in; steps to download

    CTET answer key 2026 download link is ctet.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for CBSE CTET exam 2026 can check and download the answer key on the official website- ctet.nic.in. CBSE CTET was held on February 8, 2026.  

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CTET answer key release date 2026

    CTET answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, February 24. The candidates who had appeared for CBSE CTET exam 2026 can check and download the answer key on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. CBSE CTET was held on February 8, 2026. 

Top News

