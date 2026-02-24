CTET answer key 2026 Live Updates: CBSE CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in soon; download link

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December answer key 2026 will be released soon. The candidates can check and download CTET answer key 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in, once released. CBSE CTET was held on February 8, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CTET answer key 2026. To download CTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET answer key 2026 PDF link. CBSE CTET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CTET answer key PDF and take a print out.