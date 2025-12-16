CLAT result 2026: How to download CLAT scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 CLAT result 2026: The candidates can check CLAT result 2026 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 result is expected today, December 16. The candidates can check CLAT result 2026 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and download scorecard PDF. CLAT 2026 was earlier held on December 7.

To check CLAT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT scorecard 2026 pdf link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out. Live Updates | CLAT result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 likely by today evening

CLAT scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

The CLAT answer key objection window was earlier closed on December 12. After reviewing the objections received on answer key, CLAT result and final answer key will be released. The candidates can check and download CLAT final answer key 2026 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

