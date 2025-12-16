Live CLAT result 2026: CLAT result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 likely by today evening; direct link CLAT result 2026 Live Updates: A senior official from RMLNLU, Lucknow told India TV that CLAT result can be expected by evening today. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 result is likely to be out today, December 16. A senior official from RMLNLU, Lucknow told India TV that CLAT result can be expected by evening today. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7.

To check CLAT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT scorecard 2026 pdf link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

CLAT scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.