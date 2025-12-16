Advertisement
  3. CLAT result 2026: CLAT result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 likely by today evening; direct link

  Live CLAT result 2026: CLAT result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 likely by today evening; direct link

CLAT result 2026 Live Updates: A senior official from RMLNLU, Lucknow told India TV that CLAT result can be expected by evening today. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

CLAT result 2026 Live: How to download CLAT scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
CLAT result 2026 Live: How to download CLAT scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 result is likely to be out today, December 16. A senior official from RMLNLU, Lucknow told India TV that CLAT result can be expected by evening today. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7. 

To check CLAT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT scorecard 2026 pdf link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

How to download CLAT scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 

  • Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
  • Click on CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
  • CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download
  • Save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CLAT scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

Live updates :CLAT result 2026 Live Updates: CLAT result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 likely by today evening

  • 2:45 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT Result 2026 Live: CLAT result website

    CLAT result 2026 website is consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. The candidates can check and download CLAT scorecard PDF on the official portal-  consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7. 

  • 2:36 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT Result 2026 Live Updates: CLAT paper review

    Section-wise, the Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques were analysed as moderately difficult, while the difficulty level of English language and Current Affairs sections reviewed as easy.

  • 2:27 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT Result 2026 Live Updates: When was CLAT held?

    CLAT was held on  December 7, the candidates who had appeared for CLAT analysed as moderately difficult. Section-wise, the Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques were analysed as moderately difficult, while the difficulty level of English language and Current Affairs sections reviewed as easy.  

  • 2:23 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT Result 2026 Live Updates: CLAT result date

    CLAT result 2026 is likely to be out today evening. CLAT result can be expected after 5 PM today. The candidates can check and download CLAT scorecard PDF on the official portal-  consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7. 

  • 2:14 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT Result 2026 Live Updates: How to download CLAT scorecard

    CLAT scorecard 2026 will be announced soon on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. The candidates can check and download CLAT scorecard on the official portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. To check CLAT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT scorecard 2026 pdf link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT result 2026 Live Updates: Steps to download CLAT scorecard

    Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
    Click on CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF link
    Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
    CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download
    Save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

     

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT result 2026 Live Updates: How to download CLAT scorecard PDF

    To check CLAT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT scorecard 2026 pdf link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

  • 1:57 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT result 2026 Live Updates: When will CLAT result be out?

    A senior official from RMLNLU, Lucknow told India TV that CLAT result can be expected by evening today. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7. 

  • 1:56 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT result 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check CLAT result

    CLAT result 2026 website is consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. The candidates can check and download CLAT scorecard PDF on the official portal-  consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7. 

  • 1:55 PM (IST)Dec 16, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CLAT Result 2026 Live Updates: CLAT result today evening

    CLAT result 2026 is likely to be out today evening. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7.  

