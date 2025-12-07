CLAT analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check section-wise difficulty level CLAT analysis 2026: The candidates who had appeared for CLAT analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per initial reactions from candidates, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques were analysed as moderately difficult, while the difficulty level of English.

New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 was held on Sunday, December 7. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per initial reactions from candidates, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques were analysed as moderately difficult, while the difficulty level of English language and Current Affairs sections reviewed as easy.

CLAT section-wise analysis 2026

English Language: The difficulty level of the English language section was easy. Overall, there were 20 to 22 questions in the English Language section.

Current Affairs: The difficulty level of the Current Affairs section was on the easier side.

Legal Reasoning: The Legal Reasoning section was analysed as easy, most of the questions were doable.

Logical Reasoning: There were around 16 doable questions in the Logical Reasoning section.

Quantitative Techniques: The questions in this section were mostly doable in nature.

Overall, the difficulty level of the CLAT 2026 paper was analysed as moderate.

CLAT 2026 answer key: How to check marks through answer key

CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 is available on various portals. The candidates can check and download CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 from various websites. To download CLAT unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the portals which host unofficial answer key. Click on CLAT 2026 unofficial answer key PDF link. CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CLAT unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. Candidates can use the CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 PDF to check scores in their CLAT paper.

CLAT answer key release date 2026

CLAT answer key will be released within a week following the exam. The candidates can check and download CLAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. The candidates can also raise objections on answer key on the CLAT portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

CLAT result date 2026

CLAT result 2026 is likely to be out by December-end, the candidates can check CLAT result 2026 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

For details on CLAT 2026, please visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.