CLAT 2026 today; check exam centre guidelines

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 7, the law admission test will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, they need to reach CLAT exam centre half an hour to one hour prior to the exam. Along with the CLAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

CLAT 2026 exam centre guidelines

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam. For the CLAT exam 2026 to begin at 2 PM, the candidates need to report by 1:30 PM.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

CLAT 2026 dress codes for male candidates

Candidates need to wear casual trousers, pants, jeans

Candidates are advised to wear slippers and not shoes

The candidates should not wear any kind of caps, mufflers, head covering.

CLAT 2026 dress code for female candidates

Candidates need to wear leggings/trousers

Choose simple sandals and avoid shoes.

Avoid Mehandi and don't carry a handbag or purse inside the exam centre.

For details on CLAT 2026, please visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.