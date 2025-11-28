CLAT 2026 exam centre revised for Lucknow candidates; details The CLAT 2026 exam centre has been changed for Lucknow candidates. CLAT is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 exam centre has been changed for Lucknow candidates, the candidates who have been allotted Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Govt. Girls PG College as test centre will now appear from Lucknow Public College, A-Block. CLAT is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025.

CAT 2026 previous test centre

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Govt. Girls PG College Sector 11, Rajajipuram, Near New Taxi Stand, Lucknow 226017

CLAT 2026 new centre

Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram, Lucknow, UP 226017.

CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 7. The admit card for CLAT UG and PG exam will be available for download from the official portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in from November 22 to December 7, 2025. The candidates can follow these steps to download CLAT hall ticket 2025. To download CLAT hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in and click on CLAT admit card PDF link. Enter the login credentials- mobile number and password. CLAT hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT admit card PDF and take a print out.

CLAT admit card 2026: Steps to download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on CLAT hall ticket PDF link

Use mobile number and password as the required login credentials

CLAT hall ticket will be available for download

Save CLAT hall ticket 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CLAT 2026 exam centre guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on CLAT 2026, please visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.