CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 datesheet 2026 released; check complete schedule CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 datesheet: According to the official announcement, the Chhattisgarh board class 12 exams 2026 will be held from February 20 to March 18 and CGBSE class 10 exams will be conducted between February 21 and March 13.

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the exam timetable for the classes 10th, and 12th. Those who are going to appear in the class 10th, and 12th board exams can download the date sheet from the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12.15 pm. Students have been advised to reach to the exam centre by 9 am to avoid last minute rush. The distribution of answer booklets will start at 9.05 am, followed by the distribution of question papers for reading at 9.10 am

CGBSE 10th, 12th datesheet 2026: How to download at cgbse.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CGBSE 10th and 12th datesheet PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in and click on Higher Secondary, High School datesheet PDF link. CGBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CGBSE 10th and 12th exam dates PDF and take a print out.

