CBSE launches helpline, email support for students facing post-result queries

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday (May 17) announced several support facilities to help students resolve queries and doubts related to board examination results.

The Board has launched a tele-counselling support helpline to provide important information regarding exams, results, and evaluation, while also helping students reduce stress. CBSE has additionally provided an official email support system as an alternative to phone calls.

In a post on X, CBSE said students and parents can reach out through its official platforms for "guidance, clarification and assistance," reiterating its commitment to supporting students during the post-result process.

"In order to facilitate students and resolve their queries and doubts, CBSE is extending following facilities Tele-counselling support is available at 1800-11-8004 to support students, parents and schools for important information and regarding exams/results/evaluation and reduce stress. You may also write to: resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in (Please don't send emails on resultcbse2026@gmail.com as this email has been unauthorisedly accessed) Students and parents may connect with CBSE through these official platforms for guidance, clarification and assistance. The Board remains committed to listening to students with sensitivity and helping them through the post-result process," CBSE wrote in the post.

CBSE defends OSM evaluation

Earlier on Saturday, CBSE defended the new evaluation system (OSM) digital evaluation process and advised students to apply for re-valuation. CBSE has also provided opportunity for students to get a "scanned copy of the evaluated answer book."

"There is a possibility that even after taking so many steps students are not satisfied with their declared performance. In such a scenario, CBSE is providing a facility to the students to get their evaluated scanned answer book and themselves check the same," read the CBSE notification.

According to CBSE, students will be provided scanned answer books of the desired subjects, and they may check their answer books and inform CBSE if they find any issues that are identifiable.

This comes after the students and teachers have pointed on CBSE's new evaluation system digital evaluation for the poor pass rate and students' low marks in Class 12 exam.

Following the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 declaration on May 13, lots of students have complained about scoring poor marks, especially in Science subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. The pass percentage of CBSE's 12th exam this year was dropped by 3.19 per cent to 85.20 per cent and marks the lowest pass rate in seven years (lowest since 2019).

CBSE Class 12th result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Class XII examination for 2026. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20%, a decline of 3.9 % compare to last year.

A total of 18,57,517 students registered for the examinations this year. Girls have once again outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86%, compared to 82.13% for boys. Transgender students achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, according to CBSE

While the board does not release a traditional merit list to avoid unhealthy competition, 5.32% of students (94,028 candidates) scored 90% and above, while 0.97% (17,113 candidates) scored 95% and above.

Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. In the national capital, the Delhi West region recorded a 92.34% pass rate, while Delhi East stood at 91.73%.

Also Read: CBSE rolls out three-language rule for Classes 9 to 10 from July 1; details here

Also Read: CBSE defends OSM evaluation; provides opportunity to students to get 'evaluated answer book'