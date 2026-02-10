CBSE introduces on-screen marking for Class 12 exams: Know how it works In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (0SM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations, CBSE notification mentioned.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced on-screen marking for Class 12 exams 2026. "In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (0SM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations," CBSE notification mentioned.

How on-screen marking works?

As per CBSE, teachers will now mark scripts online on a computer instead of handling physical copies.

The following marking system will help-