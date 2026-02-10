CBSE introduces on-screen marking for Class 12 exams: Know how it works

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced on-screen marking for Class 12 exams 2026. "In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (0SM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations," CBSE notification mentioned.
How on-screen marking works?
As per CBSE, teachers will now mark scripts online on a computer instead of handling physical copies.
The following marking system will help-
- Elimination of totalling errors
- Automated coordination, reducing manual intervention
- Faster evaluation with wider teacher participation
- Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular duties
- Savings in transportation time and costs
- Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required
- Reduced manpower requirement for verification
- Opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation
- Involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally
- Environmentally sustainable digital evaluation.