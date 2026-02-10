Advertisement
  3. CBSE introduces on-screen marking for Class 12 exams: Know how it works

In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (0SM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations, CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE introduced on-screen marking for Class 12 exam. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced on-screen marking for Class 12 exams 2026. "In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (0SM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations," CBSE notification mentioned. 

How on-screen marking works? 

As per CBSE, teachers will now mark scripts online on a computer instead of handling physical copies. 

The following marking system will help- 

  • Elimination of totalling errors
  • Automated coordination, reducing manual intervention
  • Faster evaluation with wider teacher participation 
  • Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular duties 
  • Savings in transportation time and costs
  • Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required
  • Reduced manpower requirement for verification
  • Opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation
  • Involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally
  • Environmentally sustainable digital evaluation. 

 

Top News

