CBSE detects variation in theory, practical marks, advises schools to review assessment process

CBSE advise to schools: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has identified significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 per cent or more students, officials said on Wednesday. The board has advised these schools to review their internal assessment procedures.

The variation has been found in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics, which highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools.

"CBSE has detected, through advanced AI tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 pc or more students in about 500 CBSE-affiliated schools, based on past years' result statistics," CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

CBSE advises schools to review assessment process

The schools have been advised to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, ensuring that the process is realistic and contributes significantly to students' academic development.

"This variance highlights a need for meticulous assessment during practical examinations in schools. Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures," he added.

The CBSE noted that the aim is to implement a more robust, transparent, and reliable mechanism to ensure that the assessment process is realistic and adds substantial value to the students' academic journey.

"This advisory serves as a reminder to prioritize fairness and accuracy in assessing practical examinations, thereby enhancing the quality of education imparted in CBSE-affiliated institutions," he said.

