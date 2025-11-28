CBSE CTET December registration 2025 begins; check eligibility criteria, educational qualification - details CBSE CTET December registration 2025: The candidates can apply for CBSE CTET on the official website- ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting online application is December 18. CBSE CTET will be held on February 8, 2026.

New Delhi:

CBSE CTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

For paper I (for classes I-V), the candidates must have completed or be in the final year of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

- For paper II (for classes VI-VIII), the candidates must have a bachelor's degree with a two-year B.Ed or a four-year integrated B.A./ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

- It must be noted that there is no upper age limit to appear in the CTET 2025 examination.

CBSE CTET application fee 2025

The candidates must pay the application fee online. For general and OBC candidates, the fees is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2025

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

CBSE CTET December Registration 2025: How to apply at ctet.nic.in

To apply for CBSE CTET 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in. Click on CBSE CTET registration 2025 link, enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay CBSE CTET application fee and click on submit. Save CBSE CTET December 2025 application form PDF and take a print out. '

Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads "apply for CTET 2025".

Complete the registration, and provide all personal and academic details

Choose the exam centre, paper (I or II, or both), and the preferred language

Candidates must upload their passport-size photo and signature as per the required format

Now, submit the form

Now, download the confirmation page and take its printout.

CBSE CTET Paper Pattern

For paper I:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

For paper II:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2025, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.