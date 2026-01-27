CBSE CTET admit card release date 2026: When will CTET hall ticket be out? download link and login credentials CTET admit card 2026: CTET admit card is likely to be released by February 4, 3 to 4 days before the exam scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. Know how to download CTET hall ticket on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December hall ticket 2026 will soon be released on the official website- ctet.nic.in. CTET admit card is likely to be released by February 4, 3 to 4 days before the exam scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. CBSE CTET hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can check and download CBSE CTET hall ticket 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To download CTET admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CTET hall ticket PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CBSE CTET hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE CTET admit card 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the CTET December city slip 2026. The CBSE CTET December city slip download login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can check and download CBSE CTET December city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To download CBSE CTET city slip 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CBSE CTET city slip PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CBSE CTET city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE CTET city slip PDF and take a print out.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2025

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

What are subjects for the CTET exam?

For paper I:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Environmental Studies

For paper II:

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2025, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.