CBSE cancels remaining class 12 board exams in West Asia amid Iran-US-Israel conflict

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the cancellation of all remaining Class 12 board examinations in several West Asian countries due to the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict. The decision affects students in over 150 CBSE-affiliated schools across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In its sixth circular since March 1, CBSE clarified that even papers previously postponed will now stand cancelled. Examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 10, 2026, will no longer be conducted. The board said it will notify students later about the mode of result declaration for those affected.

Official communication and coordination

CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the decision was taken after reviewing the feasibility of holding exams and considering feedback from schools and authorities in the affected countries.

Indian ambassadors to the Gulf nations and the Consul General of India in Dubai have been informed to ensure proper coordination.

2026 board exams and previous postponements

The Class 12 board exams had begun on February 17, with several subjects such as physics, chemistry, geography, and accountancy conducted successfully before papers in West Asia were postponed on March 1. Earlier, CBSE had also cancelled all remaining Class 10 exams in the region on March 5.

This marks one of the few occasions in recent years that CBSE has had to cancel overseas exams, joining instances such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020–21 and isolated cases of extreme weather or local emergencies.

Impact on students

The move affects thousands of Indian students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools across the Gulf, including major hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh. Overall, this year, more than 4.37 million students registered for the CBSE exams, about 2.51 million for Class 10 and 1.86 million for Class 12.