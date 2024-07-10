CBSE announces textbook changes for classes 3 and 6 in academic year 2024-25, no change for other classes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE announces textbook changes for classes 3 and 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued a clarification over the curriculum change for the academic year 2024-25 in affiliated schools. CBSE has instructed the schools to go with the same textbooks as the previous year for all classes except for Classes 3 and 6. In a recent letter to the heads of institutions affiliated with CBSE, the education body has said that it provides the annual curriculum for Class IX to XII adding that the schools must ensure adherence to the curriculum directives.

Moreover, CBSE has also asked schools to adopt the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCF-SE-2023) and to align their practices with the recommendations of the new framework. Adoption of NCF also includes adherence to guidelines regarding content, pedagogical strategies, and assessment methodologies, among others as conveyed by the board from time to time.

The schools are also advised to incorporate methodologies such as multilingualism, art-integrated education, experiential learning, and pedagogical plans wherever feasible. The CBSE release further said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has informed the board that new syllabi and textbooks for Classes 3 and 6 are currently under development and will be released soon.

It has advised the schools to use these new syllabi and textbooks for the upcoming academic year. Along with that, the NCERT is also developing a bridge course for Class 6 and concise guidelines for Class 3 for facilitating a seamless transition to the new pedagogical practices and areas of study aligned with NCF-SE-2023. Once received from NCERT, these resources will be provided to schools through online mode. CBSE has said that it will organise capacity-building programs for the orientation of school heads and teachers regarding the new teaching-learning perspectives envisioned in the NEP 2020.

