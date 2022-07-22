Friday, July 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CBSE 12th result 2022: Ghaziabad girl Riti Verma scores 498 out of 500, and how!

CBSE 12th result 2022: Ghaziabad girl Riti Verma scores 498 out of 500, and how!

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Riti spoke about her achievements and said that she aspires to be an engineer one day. She had already given her JEE exam.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Ghaziabad Published on: July 22, 2022 16:33 IST
Riti Verma celebrates with her parents
Image Source : INDIA TV Riti Verma celebrates with her parents

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Riti Verma, a modest student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara Sector-14 was a modest girl till Friday morning before the CBSE board announced the Class 12 results. She then became an inspiration to many, as she scored 498 out of 500. 

Riti spoke about her achievements and said that she aspires to be an engineer one day. She had already given her JEE exam. 

Speaking of how she prepared for her exams, Riti said that she wasted no time on the internet, and spent her days studying efficiently. Whenever she faced stress, she would turn on some music and relax. 

Originally from Mangari in Varanasi, Riti's parents Rajesh and Meera say they are very proud of their daughter's achievements. They added that if a girl is able to pursue her dreams, society is benefitted better. 

India Tv - Riti's marksheet

Image Source : INDIA TVRiti's marksheet

Riti's sister Kirti was also a topper in 2019 and is now pursuing Aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. Riti said her sister was her inspiration. 

Related Stories
CBSE class 12 result 2021 DECLARED! Pass percentage at 99.37%

CBSE class 12 result 2021 DECLARED! Pass percentage at 99.37%

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 result declared, how to check

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 result declared, how to check

CBSE Class 12 Private, Special Exams Result 2021 declared; how to check

CBSE Class 12 Private, Special Exams Result 2021 declared; how to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results DECLARED! Here's how to check on cbseresults.nic.in, direct link

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results DECLARED! Here's how to check on cbseresults.nic.in, direct link

The school management was thrilled about the results as well, when they got to know Riti scored 99.6%. 

Riti added that the course was divided into two terms, making it easy for her to finish her revision. She had more time on her hands due to the pandemic, due to which she was able to dedicate 8 hours a day to the preparation. 

Top News

Latest News