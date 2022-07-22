CBSE 12th result 2022: Ghaziabad girl Riti Verma scores 498 out of 500, and how!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Riti Verma celebrates with her parents

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Riti Verma, a modest student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara Sector-14 was a modest girl till Friday morning before the CBSE board announced the Class 12 results. She then became an inspiration to many, as she scored 498 out of 500.

Riti spoke about her achievements and said that she aspires to be an engineer one day. She had already given her JEE exam.

Speaking of how she prepared for her exams, Riti said that she wasted no time on the internet, and spent her days studying efficiently. Whenever she faced stress, she would turn on some music and relax.

Originally from Mangari in Varanasi, Riti's parents Rajesh and Meera say they are very proud of their daughter's achievements. They added that if a girl is able to pursue her dreams, society is benefitted better.

Riti's sister Kirti was also a topper in 2019 and is now pursuing Aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. Riti said her sister was her inspiration.

The school management was thrilled about the results as well, when they got to know Riti scored 99.6%.

Riti added that the course was divided into two terms, making it easy for her to finish her revision. She had more time on her hands due to the pandemic, due to which she was able to dedicate 8 hours a day to the preparation.