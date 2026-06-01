CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026 portal yet to open at cbse.gov.in; Re-evaluation portal link, know how to apply

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation process will begin today, June 1. The students who wish to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation can do so on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

Reason for postponement

According to the board, the shift in the launch date is aimed at improving the overall functionality of the portal and ensuring that students do not face technical difficulties while submitting their requests. Officials said backend processes are being enhanced to support seamless access once the portal becomes operational.

The board emphasised that the post-result mechanism is an important process for students who wish to review their marks or seek re-evaluation of specific answers.

Key things students should know

Students have also been advised to carefully read all instructions before applying and ensure that the information entered during the application process is accurate. Any errors in the submitted details could affect the processing of requests, the board cautioned To assist candidates and parents with queries related to the process, CBSE has activated its Tele-Counselling Helpline. Students can contact the support service at 1800 11 8004 for guidance regarding verification, re-evaluation and other post-result procedures The CBSE post-result activities are closely followed every year, as thousands of students apply for verification and re-evaluation after the declaration of board examination results. The board’s latest move is expected to provide additional technical preparedness and reduce the chances of disruption once the portal opens for applications.

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation, please visit the official webste - cbse.gov.in.

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