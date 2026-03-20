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CBSE 12th Marketing paper analysis 2026: 'Paper maintained a standard level of difficulty'

Reported By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

CBSE 12th Marketing paper analysis 2026: According to Ramya B - PGT , Marketing at JIRS, Bengaluru, "Section A, consisting of MCQs/objective-type questions, was easy, direct, and highly scoreable, enabling students to secure good marks with basic conceptual clarity."

Check CBSE 12th Marketing paper analysis 2026.
Check CBSE 12th Marketing paper analysis 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Marketing paper today, March 20. As per the students, the paper was easy and well-balanced. 

According to Ramya B - PGT , Marketing at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, "CBSE Marketing Board Examination question paper was well-balanced and maintained a standard level of difficulty. Section A, consisting of MCQs/objective-type questions, was easy, direct, and highly scoreable, enabling students to secure good marks with basic conceptual clarity.

The subjective section, however, was slightly application-based and not entirely direct. It required students to apply their conceptual understanding and analytical skills rather than rely on rote learning. Students who had a strong grasp of concepts and practiced application-oriented questions were able to answer effectively.

Overall, the paper was fair and rewarding. It provided an excellent opportunity for well-prepared students to perform confidently and enhance their overall percentage". 

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