CBSE 12th Marketing paper analysis 2026: 'Paper maintained a standard level of difficulty'

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Marketing paper today, March 20. As per the students, the paper was easy and well-balanced.

According to Ramya B - PGT , Marketing at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, "CBSE Marketing Board Examination question paper was well-balanced and maintained a standard level of difficulty. Section A, consisting of MCQs/objective-type questions, was easy, direct, and highly scoreable, enabling students to secure good marks with basic conceptual clarity.

The subjective section, however, was slightly application-based and not entirely direct. It required students to apply their conceptual understanding and analytical skills rather than rely on rote learning. Students who had a strong grasp of concepts and practiced application-oriented questions were able to answer effectively.

Overall, the paper was fair and rewarding. It provided an excellent opportunity for well-prepared students to perform confidently and enhance their overall percentage".