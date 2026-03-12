Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 English paper today; know when is Class 10 result
 Live now

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 English paper today; know when is Class 10 result

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Live: CBSE Class 12 exam will be held on English Core, English Elective today, March 12. Check paper analysis, students and teachers' reactions.

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 English paper today; check analysis.
CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 English paper today; check analysis. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam 2026 will be held on English today, March 12. The students will appear for Class 12 English Core, English Elective, the exam is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.      

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10 exam was concluded on March 11, the result is expected to be announced by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.   

 

Live updates : CBSE 12th English Exam 2026 Live: Paper analysis; students and teachers' reactions

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:31 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result date 2026

    The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

    Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11.  

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was CBSE 10th German paper?

    Saru Jain, Silverline Prestige School - "Overall, the paper was balanced and well-structured. The questions were thoughtfully framed and encouraged students to apply their understanding of the language rather than rely solely on memorized responses. Most students were able to complete the paper comfortably within the allotted time.

    The pattern of the question paper was largely in line with the CBSE Sample Papers, which helped students approach the examination with a sense of familiarity and confidence. A particularly positive aspect of the paper was the inclusion of options in sections,allowing students some flexibility while attempting the questions." 

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th exam ends

    CBSE 10th exam was concluded on March 11. The students who had appeared on Class 10 German paper analysed it "balanced and well-structured". 

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th papers today

    CBSE 12th exam will be held on English Core, English Elective. The Class 12 English paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th English exam today

    CBSE 12th English exam will be held today, March 12. The Class 12 English paper is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Cbse Cbse Exam Cbse Exams Cbse Examination CBSE Board Exam CBSE Board Exams Cbse Result Cbse Results
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\