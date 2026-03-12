CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Live: Class 12 English paper today; know when is Class 10 result

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam 2026 will be held on English today, March 12. The students will appear for Class 12 English Core, English Elective, the exam is scheduled to be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10 exam was concluded on March 11, the result is expected to be announced by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.