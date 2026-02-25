Advertisement
CBSE 10th Science Analysis 2026 Live: 'Paper includes a mix of competency-based and moderate questions'

Edited By: Arnab Mitra
CBSE 10th Science Exam Analysis 2026 Live: CBSE Class 10 Science paper is being held today, February 25. Check paper analysis, students and teachers' reactions.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 Science paper today, February 25, while Class 12 exam held on Beauty and Wellness, Typography and Computer Application. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm. 

Earlier, CBSE has alerted the schools and subject experts not to send analysis prior to exam completion. After India TV Digital highlighted the issue with CBSE, a senior official said, "It's a wrong practice as no one can get the exam paper during the exam. It will be treated as scam or 'fake' analysis and the board may take legal action against such schools, subject experts."  

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.      

  • 2:37 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th Science paper analysis by expert

    Shikha Nath, Science Teacher, KIIT World School, Gurugram - "The Science question paper was moderate and well-balanced, with an overall difficulty level ranging from easy to average. It was designed to be accessible to a wide range of students, catering to varying levels of preparedness.
    This question paper consisted of 39 questions divided into three sections:

    Section A – Biology, Section B – Chemistry, and Section C – Physics.
    Section A – Biology:
    The Biology section focused on conceptual clarity and understanding of key topics from the NCERT syllabus. The questions were a balanced mix of knowledge-based and application-based, enabling students to demonstrate their understanding effectively. The MCQ section was quite doable and easy, with most questions being direct and not very tricky.

    Section B – Chemistry:
    The Chemistry section was well-structured and primarily based on NCERT concepts. Reasoning-based questions tested students’ analytical thinking and clarity of fundamental concepts. The MCQ section was quite doable and easy, with most questions being direct and not very tricky.

    Section C – Physics:
    The Physics section assessed students’ conceptual understanding and problem-solving skills. Numerical questions were straightforward and formula-based, allowing well-prepared students to score well. Although a few MCQs were slightly tricky, they were completely from the NCERT syllabus and required careful reading along with strong conceptual clarity.

    The entire paper was strictly based on the NCERT curriculum, which helped students stay focused on the prescribed text and concepts. The structure of the paper ensured that both knowledge and application-based questions were included.
    The paper tested students’ conceptual understanding, critical thinking abilities, and their skill in articulating scientific concepts clearly and coherently.

    As per student feedback, the difficulty level was moderate, and most students found the paper to be well-balanced in terms of question types and topics. The distribution of marks was even, allowing students to attempt every section comfortably. Students were able to complete the paper well within the allotted time, which reflects the fair design of the examination." 

  • 2:34 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Expert's take on CBSE 10th Science paper

    Shikha Sharma, HOD SCIENCE, Silverline Prestige School - "The paper includes a good mix of competency-based and moderate questions, which assesses the application of knowledge. The paper was average, and the questions were mainly CBSE sample paper-based.

    A few questions were direct and easy to answer. The MCQs and competency-based questions were also of average difficulty and tricky too, ensuring a balanced assessment. Students finished the paper well in time and were satisfied with the level of the paper. Overall, all the sets were easy to moderate."  

  • 2:20 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How was CBSE 10th Science paper?

    Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh - "Students reported that effective time management played a crucial role in successfully attempting the examination, particularly while solving Physics numericals and interpreting complex diagrams. Chemistry and Biology were largely concept-based and closely aligned with NCERT content, making them relatively comfortable for well-prepared candidates.

    “Physics required greater concentration and careful attention to detail; however, with thorough preparation, it proved to be manageable,” students shared.

    Overall, the paper was considered balanced, with a mix of conceptual and application-based questions, allowing students to perform well with consistent practice and clear understanding of fundamentals."  

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th Science analysis 2026: Teachers' reactions

    CBSE 10th Science paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. According to  Parvathy V - PGT Physics and Academic coordinator,  Jain International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, "The paper was as per the latest pattern with  3 sections: Section A- Biology for 30 marks, Section B- Chemistry for 25 marks and Section C- Physics for 25 marks. The paper had a total of 39 questions . The paper was a mix of straightforward questions and concept- based questions. It followed the revised pattern, focusing on competency based learning and application of concepts." 

    Section A (Biology)

    The paper is well-balanced and thoughtfully designed. It covered all major concepts from the syllabus, giving students a fair chance to show their understanding and clarity of concept. It is a mix of straightforward and thought-provoking questions, all of which are scoring with proper preparation. It not only tested the knowledge effectively but also ensured critical thinking.
    Overall, it was a well-structured, student- friendly, scoring paper.

    Section B( Chemistry)

    The Chemistry section  was commendably straightforward, with all three question sets featuring nearly identical questions. The paper was direct and comprehensive, covering all marks levels, thereby rendering it readily accessible to students. A thorough understanding of the NCERT textbook is likely to have greatly benefited students in tackling the exam.

    Section C( Physics)

    Physics section was mildly difficult. The MCQ is easy to attempt.The 2 and 3 marks were moderate while the case study urges students to connect and apply. The 5 marks question on electricity in set 1 and 2, requires attentive calculation while in set 3, it is straight application of the formula.

     

  • 1:33 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th, 12th exam 2026 ends

    CBSE 10th, 12th exam 2026 has been concluded. CBSE Class 10 exam was held on Science, while Class 12 exam conducted on Beauty and Wellness, Typography and Computer Application. CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

     

  • 1:20 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Accountancy paper analysis 2026

    CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper was held on Tuesday, February 24. According to Narsingh Raghav (PGT Commerce), KIIT World School, Gurugram, "The examination was conducted for 80 marks with a duration of three hours. The question paper comprised 34 questions, divided into Part A and Part B. Part A (Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies) was compulsory for all candidates. Part B offered two options - (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerized Accounting - of which students were required to attempt one.

    A few MCQs were moderately tricky, and certain questions reflected a new pattern; however, it remained manageable. In some questions, partners’ names, particularly in Loan and Capital Accounts, might cause confusion and require careful reading. Part B was generally easy and scoring. Overall, the paper was balanced and well-structured. It was slightly lengthy due to calculation-intensive questions. In general, the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper was considered comprehensive, fair and moderately challenging." 

  • 1:15 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th datesheet for important papers

    • February 25- Science
    • February 26- Home Science
    • March 2- Hindi Course- A, B
    • March 7- Social Science. 
  • 1:14 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Delhi Metro takes students friendly measures for CBSE 10th and 12th aspirants

    Delhi Metro, DMRC has taken student friendly measures for Class 10 and 12 aspirants. As per DMRC, "With the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 for Classes X and XII scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams.

    With Lakhs of students commuting across the city, DMRC in partnership with CISF is implementing special facilitation measures at metro stations to accommodate the increased footfall on examination days." 

  • 1:14 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'Don't send paper analysis prior to exam completion,' CBSE alerts schools

    On a going trend of publicising the institute's name or to be in limelight, several schools shared the paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams before or within a minute after the exam. After India TV Digital highlighted the issue with CBSE, a senior official said, "It's a wrong practice as no one can get the exam paper during the exam. It will be treated as scam or 'fake' analysis and the board may take legal action against such schools, subject experts." 

  • 1:13 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th on these papers today

    CBSE 12th will be held on Beauty and Wellness, Typography and Computer Application today, February 25. CBSE Class 12 exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.  

  • 1:11 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th Science paper today

    CBSE 10th Science paper is being held today, February 25. CBSE 10th Science paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Following the exam, students and teachers will share their feedback on Class 10 Science paper. 

