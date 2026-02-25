CBSE 10th Science Analysis 2026 Live: 'Paper includes a mix of competency-based and moderate questions'

Shikha Nath, Science Teacher, KIIT World School, Gurugram - "The Science question paper was moderate and well-balanced, with an overall difficulty level ranging from easy to average. It was designed to be accessible to a wide range of students, catering to varying levels of preparedness.

This question paper consisted of 39 questions divided into three sections:

Section A – Biology, Section B – Chemistry, and Section C – Physics.

Section A – Biology:

The Biology section focused on conceptual clarity and understanding of key topics from the NCERT syllabus. The questions were a balanced mix of knowledge-based and application-based, enabling students to demonstrate their understanding effectively. The MCQ section was quite doable and easy, with most questions being direct and not very tricky.

Section B – Chemistry:

The Chemistry section was well-structured and primarily based on NCERT concepts. Reasoning-based questions tested students’ analytical thinking and clarity of fundamental concepts. The MCQ section was quite doable and easy, with most questions being direct and not very tricky.

Section C – Physics:

The Physics section assessed students’ conceptual understanding and problem-solving skills. Numerical questions were straightforward and formula-based, allowing well-prepared students to score well. Although a few MCQs were slightly tricky, they were completely from the NCERT syllabus and required careful reading along with strong conceptual clarity.

The entire paper was strictly based on the NCERT curriculum, which helped students stay focused on the prescribed text and concepts. The structure of the paper ensured that both knowledge and application-based questions were included.

The paper tested students’ conceptual understanding, critical thinking abilities, and their skill in articulating scientific concepts clearly and coherently.

As per student feedback, the difficulty level was moderate, and most students found the paper to be well-balanced in terms of question types and topics. The distribution of marks was even, allowing students to attempt every section comfortably. Students were able to complete the paper well within the allotted time, which reflects the fair design of the examination."