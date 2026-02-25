CBSE 10th Science Analysis 2026 Live: 'Paper includes a mix of competency-based and moderate questions'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 Science paper today, February 25, while Class 12 exam held on Beauty and Wellness, Typography and Computer Application. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.
Earlier, CBSE has alerted the schools and subject experts not to send analysis prior to exam completion. After India TV Digital highlighted the issue with CBSE, a senior official said, "It's a wrong practice as no one can get the exam paper during the exam. It will be treated as scam or 'fake' analysis and the board may take legal action against such schools, subject experts."
Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 this year. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026.