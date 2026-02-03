CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2026 out at cbse.gov.in; steps to download CBSE has released admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, which are set to begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with their school identity card to the examination centre.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the hall ticket for Class 10 and 12 exams 2026. The candidates can check and download CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 login credentials are- application number, date of birth. CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin from February 17.

The students who will appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10 and 12th admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 and 12 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CBSE 10th and 12th hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

