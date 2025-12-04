CAT answer key 2025 (OUT): Check IIM CAT answer key objection window dates, link CAT answer key objection window: The IIM CAT answer key objection window will open on December 8, the candidates can raise objection on answer key till December 10. Know how to raise objections on CAT answer key.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) answer key has been released. The candidates who wish to raise objections on CAT answer key can do so on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT answer key objection window will open on December 8, the candidates can raise objection on answer key till December 10.

IIM CAT answer key 2025 objection window dates

Objection Management window opens- December 8 (12 PM)

Objection Management window closes- December 10 (11:55 PM).

IIM CAT answer key 2025: How to raise objections at iimcat.ac.in

How to raise objections on CAT answer key 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- user id and password

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CAT answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save CAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to download CAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on IIM CAT answer key PDF link

CAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save IIM CAT answer key 2025 pdf to be used for further reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.