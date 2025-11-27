Calicut University under controversy after last year's question paper gets repeated According to the officials in the office of the Controller of Examinations, 'Art of Stress Management' exam for the first-semester of MDC Psychology was held on November 25. The question paper for this exam was a repeat, they added.

New Delhi:

Calicut University was under fire after a question paper for the Undergraduate Multi Disciplinary Course (MDC) exam was found to be a repeat of the previous year’s paper, officials said on Thursday. University authorities said the matter has come to their notice and will be placed before the Board of Studies for further decisions on the conduct of a fresh examination. According to the officials in the office of the Controller of Examinations, 'Art of Stress Management' exam for the first-semester of MDC Psychology was held on November 25. The question paper for this exam was a repeat, they added.

Except for the year, the paper's content was identical. The issue surfaced after students and teachers pointed out the repetition, the officials said. According to them, no formal complaint has been received so far. Officials said three sets of question papers are usually submitted by teachers, and one among them was a duplicate of last year’s exam. It was not detected during the cross-checking process, they added.

Calicut University admit card: How to download at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University UG, PG exam admit card is available for download on the official website- uoc.ac.in. The candidates who will appear for the Calicut University UG, PG exam can check and download hall ticket on the official portal- uoc.ac.in. To download Calicut University hall ticket for UG, PG exam, students need to visit the official website- uoc.ac.in and click on Calicut University UG, PG hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Calicut University UG, PG hall ticket 2025 will be available for download, save Calicut University UG, PG admit card PDF and take a print out.

Calicut University UG, PG admit card 2025: Steps to download at uoc.ac.in

Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in

Click on Calicut University UG, PG hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Calicut University UG, PG hall ticket will be available for download

Save Calicut University UG, PG hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on Calicut University UG, PG exams 2025, please visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.

-With PTI Inputs