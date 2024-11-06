Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
  4. PM Vidyalaxmi: Students with family income of upto Rs 8 lakh to get education loans upto Rs 10 lakh

The Education Minister has announced details of the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme on his X handle. Under this scheme, students with an annual family income of up to Rs. 8 lakh will be eligible for a 3% interest subsidy on education loans of up to Rs. 10 lakh.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2024 16:14 IST
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Image Source : PTI Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Cabinet has approved the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme to ensure no meritorious student is denied higher education due to financial constraints. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the details of PM Vijayalakshmi's scheme on his Twitter handle for students who wish to get admission to higher educational institutions but face financial constraints. Any student who secures admission to higher education institutions, and falls within the eligibility conditions can avail of education loans to pursue higher education institutions through the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme. The scheme will cover more than 22 lakh students every year. The main objective of this scheme is to empower millions of students from the poor and middle class.

 

The minister said, ''Students having annual family income of up to Rs 8 lakh lakh shall be eligible to get 3% interest subvention on education loans up to Rs. 10 lakh.'' ''Financial assistance to meritorious students is a key recommendation of NEP 2020. PM Vidyalaxmi is one more concrete step towards implementation of NEP.'', said Pradhan.

 

How to avail of education loans through Vidyalaxmi scheme?

Students will be able to avail the Education loans through a transparent, student-friendly and digital application process that will be common to all banks. 

Education loans under PM Vidyalaxmi will be facilitated to students securing admissions in the top 860 HEIs of the country based on NIRF.  

 

What is PM Vidyalaxmi scheme?

The PM Vidyalaxmi scheme is a new Central government scheme that offers financial support for higher education to meritorious students. The scheme includes a loan of up to Rs 7.5 lakh for professional or technical courses, with an interest subsidy for students with an annual family income of up to Rs. 4.5 lakh 

