BSEB Bihar Board 10th admit card 2026 out at exam.biharboardonline.org; how to download BSEB 10th admit card 2026: BSEB 10th admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org. BSEB matric exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to 25, 2026.

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has released the admit card for the matric, Class 10 exam 2026. The BSEB 10th admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org. BSEB matric exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to 25, 2026. The schools can download the matric admit card from the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org. It is to note that students could not download the hall ticket individually.

School authorities can follow these steps to download the matric admit card 2025-

Visit the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org

Click on matric, Class 10 admit card 2026 link

Enter school ID and password as login credentials

Download admit cards, save it and take a print out.

BSEB matric admit card will contain student's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise exam schedule, exam centre name and address.

BSEB matric exam schedule 2026

The BSEB matric exam is scheduled to be held in both morning and afternoon shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

February 17 - Language (mother tongue)

February 18- Mathematics

February 19- Second Indian Language

February 20- Social Science

February 21- Science

February 22- English (General)

February 24- Optional Subjects

February 25- Vocational Subjects.

BSEB inter exam schedule 2025

February 1- Biology, Philosophy, Economics

February 4- Maths, Foundation Course, Political Science

February 5- Physics, Geography, Business Studies

February 6- English, Hindi

February 7- Chemistry, English

February 8- Hindi, History, Agriculture

February 10- Elective Language, Psychology, Entrepreneurship

February 11- Music, Home Science, Vocational Trade Paper II

February 13- Sociology, Accountancy, Various Vocational

February 15- Additional Language Electives, Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga.

For details on BSEB matric exam 2025, please visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.