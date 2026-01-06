BSEB Bihar Board 10th admit card 2026 out at exam.biharboardonline.org; how to download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has released the admit card for the matric, Class 10 exam 2026. The BSEB 10th admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org. BSEB matric exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to 25, 2026. The schools can download the matric admit card from the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org. It is to note that students could not download the hall ticket individually.
School authorities can follow these steps to download the matric admit card 2025-
- Visit the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org
- Click on matric, Class 10 admit card 2026 link
- Enter school ID and password as login credentials
- Download admit cards, save it and take a print out.
BSEB matric admit card will contain student's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise exam schedule, exam centre name and address.
BSEB matric exam schedule 2026
The BSEB matric exam is scheduled to be held in both morning and afternoon shifts; morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
- February 17 - Language (mother tongue)
- February 18- Mathematics
- February 19- Second Indian Language
- February 20- Social Science
- February 21- Science
- February 22- English (General)
- February 24- Optional Subjects
- February 25- Vocational Subjects.
BSEB inter exam schedule 2025
- February 1- Biology, Philosophy, Economics
- February 4- Maths, Foundation Course, Political Science
- February 5- Physics, Geography, Business Studies
- February 6- English, Hindi
- February 7- Chemistry, English
- February 8- Hindi, History, Agriculture
- February 10- Elective Language, Psychology, Entrepreneurship
- February 11- Music, Home Science, Vocational Trade Paper II
- February 13- Sociology, Accountancy, Various Vocational
- February 15- Additional Language Electives, Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga.
For details on BSEB matric exam 2025, please visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.