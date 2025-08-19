BPSC warns aspirants against fake claims by coaching institutes regarding exam questions Reiterating its examination protocols, the BPSC stressed that question papers are prepared through a rigorous and standardised process. As per the Commission, any resemblance would be purely coincidental.

Patna:

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a strong advisory warning candidates to beware of misleading claims circulating on social media. The commission said it has received multiple complaints about self-proclaimed teachers and coaching institutes falsely suggesting that their model question series mirrors the questions asked in BPSC examinations. Officials clarified that these assertions are completely baseless and are often made to commercially exploit aspirants.

Past claims termed misleading

“Similar fictitious and hollow claims were made regarding questions from previous examinations conducted by the Commission, which were found to be completely false and misleading. Such claims were also found to be entirely unfounded and misleading in cases filed before the Hon’ble High Court,” the Commission said in a press release.

Exam papers set through protocol

Reiterating its examination protocols, the BPSC stressed that question papers are prepared through a rigorous and standardised process. Multiple sets of question papers are generated using a random selection of questions from an official question bank, making it impossible for any coaching material to match the topics, wording, pattern, options, or correct answers featured in the actual exam.

Advisory urges caution, sincerity

As per the Commission, any resemblance would be purely coincidental. Candidates have been urged to stay alert, ignore such forms of propaganda, and refrain from speculation regarding examination content. "Candidates are advised to remain cautious of such propaganda and not be misled by speculations about examination questions. They should prepare for the Commission’s examinations with dedication and honesty," the advisory added.