Board exams to be conducted twice a year, Class 11, 12 students need to study two languages: Govt

MoE's new curriculum framework announced

The Ministry of Education in its new curriculum framework released on Wednesday has announced that board exams will now be conducted twice a year and students will be allowed to retain best score. The ministry has stated that the new curriculum framework has been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and textbooks are being developed for 2024 academic session.

According to the MoE's new curriculum framework, Class 11, 12 students will now have to study two languages of which one language must be Indian. Moreover, choice of subjects in classes 11,12 will not be restricted to streams and students will have the option to choose accordingly.