Pragati Shiksha Yojana: BJP promises travel allowance of Rs 3,000 for college students in J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections for Jammu and Kashmir. In the manifesto, he promises to provide a travel allowance of Rs. 3,000 to college students per year under the Pragati Shiksha Yojana.

Apart from this, he announced that the party will bring Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year and will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year.

According to the news agency, ANI, Union Home Minster Amit Shah says, "We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year... We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year. Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance..."

Article 370 will never take U-turn

On September 6, the BJP released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and asserted that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback in the Union territory. During a press conference, the BJP leader stated that the last 10-year period will be written in golden letters in the history of the country and J&K, and urged people to vote his party to power to continue good governance. He also added that terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir. 'A white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K,' he added.

Shah reached Jammu earlier in the day on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

(With Inputs from PTI)