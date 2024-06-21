Bihar TET exam postponed, new dates to be announced soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The second Teacher Eligibility Test, scheduled to be held between June 26 and 28 in Bihar, has been postponed, Bihar School Examination Board informed. This decision has been made due to the clash of two exams on the same date. The Bihar Public Service Commission has also scheduled exams for the recruitment of headmasters on June 28 and 29, because of which the competency test has been postponed. The new date will be announced within two days.

The employed teachers are given the status of state employees only when they pass the Teacher Eligibility Test. TET is to be conducted for teacher candidates of primary school, secondary school and higher secondary school in Bihar.

The postponement of the exam comes against the backdrop of paper leaks UGC-NET and NEET-UG exams, leading to the cancellation of the former. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (June 20) disclosed the reason behind the cancellation of UGC-NET, stating that the decision to call off the exam was taken after it was found that the question paper was leaked on darknet. The dark web, or darknet, is a hidden part of the internet that search engines cannot access. Users on the dark web remain mostly anonymous and untraceable, often using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for transactions.

Supreme Court refuses to defer NEET-UG counselling process

The Supreme Court on Friday (June 21) refused to defer the NEET-UG counselling process, scheduled to kick off on July 6, saying it is not an open-and-shut exercise, even as the political pot kept boiling over the controversy-ridden exam with the opposition attacking the Centre over alleged paper leak and other irregularities.

The Congress, meanwhile, staged protests across the country over the alleged irregularities and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Education Minister on NEET row

Amid the ongoing controversy over the results of NEET-UG 2024, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the government is committed to protecting the interests of students. Addressing a press conference, he said that the NEET-UG 2024 will not be cancelled as of now and that the government will be forming a high-level committee to probe the matter. Emphasising a firm stance on transparency, he affirmed, "We will not compromise on transparency of the examination."