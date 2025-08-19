Bihar govt fixes Rs 100 uniform fee for prelims of all recruitment exams, no fee for mains The proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) was approved in a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Patna:

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a proposal setting a uniform fee of Rs 100 for all preliminary recruitment examinations in the state, an official confirmed. The move, brought forward by the General Administration Department (GAD), was cleared during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The decision assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls, due to be held later this year.

No fee for mains

It was also decided that no fee will be charged from those candidates who clear the preliminary exams and appear in the main examinations, the official said.

The Chief Minister had already hinted at this reform through a social media post last week. He had said this step will help lakhs of young people who are preparing for government jobs. The announcement comes just months before the assembly elections in the state.

In an X post, the CM had said, "I am pleased to announce that a decision has been made to bring uniformity in the fees for preliminary tests (PT) of competitive examinations conducted by all commissions for state-level government jobs, and to provide significant fee concessions to candidates."

"Instructions have been given to charge only Rs 100 as the fee for candidates appearing in the preliminary test of the competitive examinations. Candidates who clear the preliminary tests and appear for the mains examinations will no longer have to pay any examination fee," he added.

Kumar said that giving government jobs to Bihar’s youth has always been his government's top priority. "To provide opportunities to the youth of the state and to secure their future, our government has taken several concrete steps. Now, we have taken this decision in the interest of the youth," he said.

Competitive examinations for government jobs in Bihar are conducted by bodies such as the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC), Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC), and the Central Constable Selection Board (CSBC).

(With PTI inputs)