Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: Matric results to be out tomorrow at 12 noon | How to check Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: Students can access their results through the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at the scheduled time. Check how to download results here.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2025: Results for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be out on Saturday at 12:00 noon. This year, approximately 15.85 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, held from February 17 to 25. The much-awaited results for the Matriculation Annual Examination 2025 will be attended by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar., who will officially declare the results.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore on Friday confirmed the declaration of the results on March 29. The results, eagerly awaited by students, parents, and schools, will play a crucial role in shaping the academic paths of thousands of students who sat for the examination earlier this year.

Here are the links where students can check their results:

Check how to download the results:

Visit the official website of BSEB, https://secondary.biharboardonline.com

Navigate to the link to the 'Bihar Board 10th Result 2025'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save the Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 for future reference

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready for a quick and easy result-checking experience.

The exams were held in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The provisional answer keys of the BSEB 10th 2025 exam were released on March 6. Candidates were allowed to raise objections by March 10 to raise challenges in the answer key.

To ensure fair conduct of the exam, the board imposed section 144 within a 200-meter radius of the exam centers and implemented strict measures.