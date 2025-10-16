Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor; Key figures and their educational qualifications Bihar assembly elections 2025: Nitish Kumar, Divya Gautam, Prashant Kishor; let's check key figures of the Bihar assembly elections 2025 and their educational qualifications.

New Delhi:

Bihar assembly elections 2025 is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, 2025. With political parties- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jan Suraaj Party announcing their contestants for the upcoming assembly elections; let's check key figures and their educational qualifications.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Key contestants and educational qualifications

Nitish Kumar, JDU: The present chief minister of Bihar and the veteran politician from Janata Dal (United), Nitish Kumar holds a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from the Bihar College of Engineering, at present NIT Patna. Nitish Kumar's JDU has released first list of 57 candidates for the assembly election.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: The former deputy chief minister of Bihar and the son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav did his schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS), RK Puram. As per affidavits filed during the assembly elections 2020, he left school after passing Class 9.

Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party: All eyes on the former political strategist Prashant Kishor and his party- Jan Suraaj Party as it is contesting the Bihar assembly election. Prashant Kishor is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party: Union Minister Chirag Paswan is the key figure in the Bihar assembly election and his party has released the first list of 14 candidates. The LJP (RV) chief holds a BTech in Computer Science from the Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lucknow.

Vijay Sinha, BJP: The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting the Bihar Assembly Election with BJP ticket. He holds BTech in Civil Engineering from the Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology. Vijay Sinha will contest from Lakhisarai.

Samrat Choudhary, BJP: Another Deputy CM, Bihar Samrat Choudhary's educational qualifications are a subject of public dispute. Though Choudhary claimed that he obtained D.Litt. (Doctor of Literature) degree from the University of California, but Bihar School Examination Board informed the court earlier that he did not pass his matriculation, Class 10. Choudhary will contest from Tarapur.

Divya Gautam, CPI (ML): A cousin of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Gautam is a stage performer and academic. Gautam has a postgraduate degree in journalism and mass communication and is a UGC NET-qualified PhD candidate. Gautam is contesting from the Digha assembly seat.

The assembly elections will be held to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Bihar Assembly election counting of votes will be held on November 14, following which the result will be announced.